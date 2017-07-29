News

McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to 'start fresh' on healthcare

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, who bucked Republican leadership to help quash a healthcare measure in an overnight vote, said on Friday it was time for Republicans and Democrats to work together for a fresh start on healthcare reform.

"Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable," he said in a statement. "The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh."
"It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members – Republicans and Democrats – and bring a bill to the floor of the Senate for amendment and debate."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

