Owner shocked as dog dies from drinking too much water

A pet owner has been left devastated after her dog died from drinking too much water.

UK woman Melanie Whitehead had set up a paddling pool for her three dogs to cool off in after a long journey from the south west of France.

But her two-year-old Jack Russell, Grub, started biting the hose as the water came out, according to The Stoke Sentinel.

Grub felt unwell and started vomiting and urinating as soon as the hose was turned off.

The pup then keeled over.

Ms Whitehead and her husband Lyndon Smith rushed Grub to the nearest vet but he fell into a coma and died in two hours.

She said her and her husband are “utterly devastated” by Grub’s death and “can’t believe” the dog is gone.

"So many people have been saying on my Facebook that their dogs do this and they didn't know about the danger,” she said.

“If we knew about it, we wouldn't have let him play for too long."

Ms Whitehead hopes Grub’s death will educate pet owners about the dangers of water intoxication.

“If we knew about it, we wouldn’t have let him play for too long,” she said.

“It’s not a case of not letting them do it, it’s a matter of limiting the time.

“They can also have this from playing with a ball in a pool.”

PDSA veterinary nurse, Katy Orton, confirmed Grub had died of water intoxication caused by ingesting too much of the liquid.

"If owners see signs such as lack of coordination, lethargy, bloating, vomiting, seizures, collapse or difficulty breathing they should seek immediate veterinary attention and if there is a history of playing with water, be sure to tell the vet,” she said.

In February a Queensland Police dog died on duty from heat exhaustion.

Waco, an eight-year-old German Shepherd, was tracking a car thief who fled on foot on at Deception Bay, in the Moreton Bay Region when the dog fell ill.

About a half an hour later, the canine's handler noticed he had become unsteady on his feet and recognised signs of heat stress, Queensland Police said.

Waco was immediately provided with water and rushed to a nearby veterinary surgery.

Despite attempts to lower the dog’s body temperature and replace its fluids, Waco died just before 5am the following day.