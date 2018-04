(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said on Thursday that a minority of Bitcoin miners will be "forking" to create a new blockchain called Bitcoin Cash on Aug. 1.

The fork does not impact Bitcoin balances, but it creates a new token, Bitfinex said. (http://bit.ly/2w3S0Cz)

A "fork" is when a blockchain splits into two potential paths.



