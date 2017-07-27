Youngest Manchester Attack victim farewelled at heartbreaking funeral

The family of the Manchester bombing’s youngest victim have farewelled her at a heartbreaking funeral.

Saffie-Rose Roussos was just eight years old when she and 21 other children and adults were killed in a bombing immediately after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena following on May 22.

She died from multiple injuries and was one of seven people under the age of 18 killed.

Her mother 48-year-old Lisa Roussos, who was also gravely injured, left hospital on Wednesday to say goodbye to her daughter.

Saffie’s wicker casket, adorned with roses, arrived in a silver hearse at Manchester Cathedral followed by the funeral cortege from Wythenshawe Hospital, where Mrs Roussos is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

She emerged from the lead car, refusing the offer of a wheelchair, instead walking into the cathedral for her daughter’s service, watched by dozens of well wishers standing outside.

Saffie’s father Andrew, 43, attended with Saffie’s older brother, 10-year-old Xander.

Along with five others, Mr Roussos was a pallbearer for his daughter as her coffin was carried inside for the start of the service, just a few hundred metres from the scene of her death.

Saffie’s older sister Ashlee Bromwich, who was also at the concert, read out a letter addressed to her sister before the gathered mourners.

“Everything I do from this day forward will be all for you,” the 23-year-old said.

“Saffie Rose, I love you.”

Hundreds of mourners were already inside, many carrying a single rose in memory of Saffie, a request from the family who invited anyone who had been touched by her to come to celebrate her short life.

A moving montage of photos, set to the music of Grande’s hit One Last Time, forming part of the funeral ceremony, was released by her family and friends.

The YouTube video clip shows a series of family snaps, Saffie happily playing with her brother Xander, smiling alongside her parents on family holidays, wearing make-up and dressing up.

Saffie’s friends hope the video, which will be shown at her funeral, will be liked and shared using the hashtag #Saffiethesuperstar to fulfil her dream of becoming a YouTube star.