Nigeria says has rescued oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram

Reuters
Reuters /

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's military has rescued all state oil firm staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The corpses of nine soldiers and a civilian were also recovered, the military said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said suspected members of the Islamist insurgency had kidnapped 10 members of a university research team the firm had contracted to prospect for oil in Nigeria's northeast.
NNPC did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

