News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Instagram star reveals why she is being trolled by fellow nature-lovers
Instagram blogger reveals why she is being abused by fellow nature-lovers

U.S. sanctions to target Venezuelan constituent assembly -statement

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury threatened on Wednesday to impose sanctions on anyone who joins Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's controversial new congress after an election scheduled for Sunday.

"Anyone elected to the National Constituent Assembly should know that their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela could expose them to potential U.S. sanctions,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement announcing sanctions against 13 current and former Venezuelan officials.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Back To Top