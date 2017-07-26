News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
Woman shocked to find 'glass shard' in noodles from popular chain

German official labels excessive focus on diesel bans 'unimaginative'

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned against "demonizing" diesel traction, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday in response to the announcement of Britain's plan to ban combustion-powered cars by 2040.

German official labels excessive focus on diesel bans 'unimaginative'

German official labels excessive focus on diesel bans 'unimaginative'

Given existing commitments to achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050, focusing exclusively on a target date for phasing out combustion engines would be "unimaginative", a transport ministry spokesman added.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Back To Top