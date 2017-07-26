Murdered NY cop's wife gives birth to his baby three years after death

The wife of a murdered New York cop has given birth to his child, three years after he was assassinated next to his partner by a police hating killer.

Wenjian Liu, 32, was killed along with his partner Rafael Ramos, 40, in 2014, but when the dying officer's family discussed organ donation, they also decided to freeze some of his sperm.

Wenjian had only married his wife Pei Xia Chen and the pair had been trying for a baby when he was murdered by criminal Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley.

Wenjian's widow Pei welcomed baby Angelina into the world on Tuesday, an event that has delighted both her and Wenjian's grieving mother.

“In the past three years, we were very sad, but today is the happiest day in three years,” Wenjian's mother Xiuyan Li told media at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“There is hope for the first time because there is a new generation in the family.”

She said the baby girl looked like a "half-half" cross between her son and her daughter-in-law.

According to the New York Daily News, Pei kept her attempts to become pregnant secret from her in-laws until she was sure all had gone well.

Brinsley murdered Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in a revenge attack after police killed unarmed black men Eric Garner and Michael Brown, amid a storm of protests over police killings nationwide.

Brinsley fled the scene and killed himself in a New York subway. He had previously shot and seriously hurt his ex-girlfriend before firing four shots from a semi-automatic handgun at Wenjian and Ramos.

The assassination of the two officers, who were not connected to Garner and Brown's deaths, sparked its own outcry and huge shows of public and political support for the New York Police department.