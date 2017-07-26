The behind the counter pictures that will put you off your Macca's

News

Yahoo7 News /

A man claiming to be a McDonald's worker in the US has shared pictures taken behind the counter sure to turn diners off their lunch.

Nick, who said he was employee of a McDonald's restaurant, posted two photos of a less than pleasant drip tray he claims came from inside a soft serve machine.

The pictures show a stainless steel drip tray covered in what appears to be a combination of grime and mould.

Pictures shared by a man who claims he was a US McDonald's employee show a stainless steel drip tray covered in what appears to be a combination of grime and mould. Picture: Twitter/@phuckyounick

“This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering,” he wrote with the pictures.

Grossed out social media users voiced concerns about the functionality of the soft serve machine given the grime in the tray, however Nick said the machine worked fine regardless.

The cleanliness of the machine grossed out many social media users who enjoy a sundae or McFlurry. Picture: Twitter, McDonald's

“People keep quoting this and saying this is the reason it’s always down, when it works perfectly fine with this in it,” he tweeted.


He later shared a picture of what appeared to be the kitchen floor caked with fat, which also covered the wheels of the fryers and preparation tables.



The original tweet has been liked more than 16,000 times since it went up on July 14.

Nick’s follow up tweet five days later announced he had since been fired, but wanted to “go out with a bang”.

Nick later shared a picture of what appeared to be the kitchen floor caked with fat, which also covered the wheels of the fryers and preparation tables. Picture: Twitter/@phuckyounick

“I got fired from McDonald’s. I strategically planned this because I start working at my new job Friday. I planned on losing my job,” he wrote.

