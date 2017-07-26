News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

White House says it is reviewing House bill on Russia sanctions

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said it was reviewing a bill passed on Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives imposing new sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran.

"While the President supports tough sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, the White House is reviewing the House legislation and awaits a final legislative package for the President’s desk," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Back To Top