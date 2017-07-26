White House says it is reviewing House bill on Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said it was reviewing a bill passed on Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives imposing new sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran.

"While the President supports tough sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, the White House is reviewing the House legislation and awaits a final legislative package for the President’s desk," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.



(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)