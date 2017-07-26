Knife-wielding man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' smashed by cop with traffic bollard

A knife-wielding man who threatened police has been arrested at the Moroccan-Spanish border.

CCTV shows the man brandishing the knife as he approaches officers in Beni Enzar, Morocco.

He was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

But officers swarm the man, and before he can attack one of the men in uniform launches a traffic bollard at him.

The man falls to the ground and police subdue him.

One officer was cut on the hand but no one was seriously injured.

The Spanish Interior minister has commended the rapid, coordinated and professional conduct of police.