Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Trump slams Sessions as not tough enough, assails intel leaks

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, as not being tough enough on Tuesday, adding to speculation his longtime supporter might be on the way out, and accused American intelligence agencies of high-level leaks.

"I want the attorney general to be much tougher," Trump said at a news conference. "I want the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before, at a very important level. These are intelligence agencies we cannot have that happen."
Asked about Sessions' future, Trump said: "Time will tell. Time will tell."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

