'Dangerous and aggressive': Rampaging chainsaw attack suspect arrested after international manhunt

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man a day after he allegedly stormed into an insurance office wielding a chainsaw, wounding staff and others in a northern Swiss town.

The alleged assailant has been identified as Franz Wrousis, 51, who has a criminal history and had reportedly been living in a forest.

Zurich cantonal police said in a statement that they had arrested Wrousis in Thalwil, a town about 60 kilometres from Schaffhausen where the incident took place.

Police brought in roughly 100 officers in the hunt for Wrousis.

Wrousis allegedly targeted the CSS insurance company on Monday in the northern town of Schaffhausen, storming into their office where he injured two people, one of them seriously.

Three other people suffered various injuries amid the fracas but none of the victims are currently in critical condition, public broadcaster RTS reported.

Wrousis then fled the scene and was caught on camera carrying a black bag and a rucksack said to contain the chainsaw and possibly other weapons.

The chief of security in Schaffhausen, Ravi Landoldt, has described Wrousis as a "dangerous and aggressive man" who had been convicted for weapons offences in 2014 and again in 2016.

A local official in Zurich canton, Ruedi Karrer, said he had seen Wrousis in the Uhwiesen forest while walking his dog and believed the suspect had been staying there for about two weeks.

Several other residents told the site they had also passed by Wrousis in the forest, about two kilometres from Schaffhausen and that his behaviour had been threatening.