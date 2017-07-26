News

Russia's Putin, Iraqi VP discuss tanks supply deal

Reuters
Reuters /

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Vice President Nuri al-Maliki discussed supplies of Russian T-90 battle tanks at a meeting in St Petersburg on Tuesday, according to a Russian military official present at the meeting.

Russia's Izvestia newspaper cited the Kremlin last week as saying Iraq had agreed to buy a "big" order of the tanks, which have been used in the Syria conflict.
Russian military analyst Ruslan Pukhov told the paper the deal could cover deliveries of several hundred T-90 tanks, and that the contract may exceed $1 billion.
When asked if the deal was discussed on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said: "It was touched upon."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gareth Jones)

