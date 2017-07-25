News

fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Baby boy died 'after babysitter gave adult dose of Benadryl to get him to sleep'

AP /

An Ohio babysitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an eight-month-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.

Lori Conley also pleaded guilty Monday in a Franklin County court to child endangerment and tampering with evidence in the 2016 death of Haddix Mulkey.

She's in her 40s and could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.

Loni Conley gave Haddix an adult dose of Benadryl to help him sleep. Photo: Supplied

Conley's attorney did not return an AP phone call for comment.

Prosecutors says the Reynoldsburg woman gave an adult dose of the over-the-counter allergy medication to Haddix to try to get him to sleep while she was baby-sitting him May 13 at her suburban Columbus home.

Haddix Mulky died in hospital after the overdose. Photo: AP

She called 911 after finding him unresponsive.

Authorities say Haddix died that day at a hospital from the overdose.

