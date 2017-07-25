News

'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre
'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre

Is this the cat with the world's longest legs?

Yahoo7 /

This cat could possibly have the world's longest legs with people telling her new owners she needs her own Instagram account.

Photos of the cat, that goes by the name Quenda, were posted on social media by a Western Australian cat shelter explaining she needed a new home.

"I'm a teeny tiny little thing... and I'm ready to find a loving family," the post reads.

Quenda has exceptionally long legs. Photo: Reddit / McPokie

The photos posted by the shelter were later posted to website Reddit due to the unusual length of her legs.

"This cat at my local rescue shelter has ridiculously long legs," the post read.


"This cat needs her own Instagram - leggy model + cat, perfect," someone responded.

People think Quenda needs an online presence. Photo: Reddit / McPokie

"Someone make a movie with that cat and this cat going on adventures," one person wrote.

"Catty long legs," someone else wrote.

"If only there was a NBA for cats," another person said.

Quenda was being cared for by Cat Haven WA, a cat welfare organisation in Western Australia.

She was adopted in May.

