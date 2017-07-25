News

Serial rapist behind bars after alleged relationship with prostitute
Serial rapist back behind bars after alleged relationship with prostitute

Newborn twins found dumped in bushes with umbilical cords attached

Yahoo7 News

A pair of newborn twins, who were dumped in a bush with their umbilical cords still attached, have survived after a group of women discovered them.

After hearing cries coming from a bush in Curitiba, in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, the women thought they were about to stumble across distressed puppies.

Instead they found two baby girls who had been born at full term.

“I thought they were a dog and when I looked at them I realised they were two babies,” Tamela Ribeiro said.

The newborn girls are back in hospital gaining weight. Source: CEN

They have formed quite a fan club at the Brazilian hospital. Source: CEN

Police spokesman Guilherme Zasevski Almeida said officers were under the impression the babies were abandoned in an area by someone in a white van, who then sped off.

While they were in a stable condition when they were discovered, the twins currently remain in hospital.

Once they start gaining weight they will be moved to a care facility so they can be put up for adoption.

Hospital staff have named the twins Eloa, which means “God”, and Heloisa, which means “warrior woman”.

