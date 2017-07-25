Newborn twins found dumped in bushes with umbilical cords attached

A pair of newborn twins, who were dumped in a bush with their umbilical cords still attached, have survived after a group of women discovered them.

After hearing cries coming from a bush in Curitiba, in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, the women thought they were about to stumble across distressed puppies.

Instead they found two baby girls who had been born at full term.

“I thought they were a dog and when I looked at them I realised they were two babies,” Tamela Ribeiro said.

Police spokesman Guilherme Zasevski Almeida said officers were under the impression the babies were abandoned in an area by someone in a white van, who then sped off.

While they were in a stable condition when they were discovered, the twins currently remain in hospital.

Once they start gaining weight they will be moved to a care facility so they can be put up for adoption.

Hospital staff have named the twins Eloa, which means “God”, and Heloisa, which means “warrior woman”.