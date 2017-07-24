Bowl of brown muck extracted from woman's sheets after four weeks

A British woman has been left shocked and viewers horrified after finding out just what lurks in a bed when you don’t wash your sheets for four weeks.

'Once every four weeks': UK woman shocked by how dirty her bed is

Karen Aldridge, from Birmingham, let consumer expect Alice Beer into her home for a bed inspection on UK program This Morning.

Ms Beer had Luke Rutterford, an expert from Rentokil, scour Karen’s bedding with a powerful vacuum cleaner for dirt.

Mr Rutterford believed the bed was full of dead skin cells and bacteria, and what he found had viewers spitting out their breakfast.

Holding a glass bowl of brown, murky water Ms Aldridge was stunned when she realised how filthy the bed was.

“That is just shocking, absolutely shocking,” she said.

“I can’t believe how much dirt was in there.”

Ms Aldridge had been sleeping on the mattress with her husband for the past three years.

But viewers were quick to slam her for washing her sheets once every four weeks.

“Ergh who changes their sheets every three to four weeks?” one viewer tweeted.

“Mate, I change mine every week.”

Mr Rutterford recommended vacuuming the bed regularly, airing out mattresses by opening the bedroom window and washing sheets on a high temperature as best practice for maintaining a clean bed.