Heartbroken family pleads for help to find missing teen daughter

The family of missing Romsey teen Jodie Binks-Brown have made a tearful plea for help to find her.

The 13-year-old was last seen on Friday wearing her school uniform and walking to the bus with her brother, police said today

Her mother, Lesley Brown, spoke to media saying she misses her terribly; "It was Friday morning on the way to the bus. She come to say good bye, to give me a kiss and a hug. She said 'love you, Mum. Bye' and I said 'love you too, have a good day, see you tonight'."

Jodie didn’t catch the bus to school but returned home to pick up a bag that was hidden in a cubby house.

It's thought she then left on her bike.

Police had said her back pack, a bike and other clothing were missing from the house. They described her bike as a metallic blue coloured BMX with no mud guards.

Authorities believe the young girl may be travelling to Kilmore or Seymour to meet estranged relatives.

Her family has described Jodie as happy go lucky and friendly.

Jodie's loved ones are desperate to know to that she is safe and have appealed for her to come forward.

"We miss you badly baby. We miss you so much. We just want you to come home, but if that's not possible at the moment please ring or text mum and dad or aunty Tracey and just let us know you're safe."

Police said the teenager doesn't have access to phone or money and they hold concerns for her welfare.