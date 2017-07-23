Man 'stabs girlfriend's dog twice, kills it' after argument

A man who allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend's dog claims he did so because it was always on her side during arguments.

Mike Lado, 26, from Florida, is facing one charge of animal cruelty resulting in death after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend's boxer-Labrador mix when they had an argument.

Lado had been drinking for some time before the argument, WPTV News reports.

Police said Lado and his girlfriend argued for about five minutes before he went into the kitchen where the dog, Blue, followed him.

According to the dog's owner, he didn't approach Lado aggressively and instead sat there barking and growling.

Lado then reached for a large butcher knife and stabbed Blue twice.

Lado allegedly told deputies that he stabbed the dog because it kept siding with his girlfriend when they argued, according to WFTX.

Detectives say trails of blood gave them an indication as to how the incident unfolded.

A trail of blood was found down the hallway leading to the back of the residence.

There was blood on the doors at the end of the hallway as if Blue was trying to get through the doors to get away, police surmised.

When Blue could no longer run, he fell to the ground against the doors and died.

Blue's owner adopted him through the Gulf Coast Humage Society.

The couple lived together.

Lado is being held on a $5,000 bond.