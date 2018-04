CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition announced on Saturday it would hold a two-day strike next week among other protests designed to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into aborting a controversial July 30 election for a new congress.

As well as the intended shutdown for Wednesday and Thursday, mass marches would be held on Monday and Friday, officials for the Democratic Unity coalition told reporters.



