Thousands dance through Berlin to promote gay and lesbian rights

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thousands of revelers danced through the streets of Berlin on Saturday, many of them waving rainbow-colored flags, as they promoted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in a Christopher Street Day parade.

Music blared out from trucks as people wearing multicolored flowers round their necks, bright bows in their hair and costumes including a wedding dress, a candelabra and a Donald Trump mask made their way through the city.

The annual parade comes several weeks after Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote, bringing the country into line with many other European nations including France, Britain and Spain.

"Same sex marriage is a step in the right direction but there is still a lot to do," said Samuel Monars-Bellmont, one of the revelers.

Christopher Street Day commemorates the riots that broke out in New York in 1969 after police raided a gay bar -- an event seen as a turning point for the gay rights movement. It has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.



