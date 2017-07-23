News

Golf-Grace breaks major single round record with 62

Reuters
Reuters /

SOUTHPORT, England, July 22 (Reuters) - South African Branden Grace set a new record for the lowest score by a man in a round of major championship golf with his 62 at the British Open on Saturday.

Grace, ranked 35th in the world, made eight birdies in his bogey-free, eight under par third round at the par-70 Royal Birkdale course.
Thirty-one players have shot rounds of 63 in major championships, mostly recently Justin Thomas at last month's U.S. Open.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

