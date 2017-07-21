News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Thai court to deliver verdict in ex-PM's rice subsidy case on August 25: judge

Reuters
Reuters /

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai court will deliver a verdict on Aug. 25 in the trial of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, charged was negligence in overseeing a rice subsidy scheme that wasted billions of dollars, a judge said on Friday.

Under the subsidy scheme, the government bought rice from farmers at above-market prices, resulting in 18 million tonnes of the grain in stockpiles, which the military government has been trying to offload since toppling Yingluck's government in 2014.
Yingluck will give a closing statement to the Supreme Court on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Back To Top