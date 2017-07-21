News

Carrefour board member Diniz says Brazil IPO shows economy recovering

Reuters
Reuters /

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour SA board member Abilio Diniz said on Thursday the initial public offering of the retailer's Brazilian unit shows the country is overcoming its harshest recession in a century.

Diniz, the third largest Carrefour shareholder, and the Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour's Brazilian unit, Charles Desmartis, spoke at an opening bell ceremony in Sao Paulo's stock exchange. Carrefour Brasil <CRFB3.SA> shares are trading 0.5 percent lower from the IPO price.



(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

