WATCH: Plane landing among cars on busy highway

A small plane has mircaculously made a safe emergency landing on a busy New York highway, surrounded by stunned drivers.

WATCH: Plane captured landing in front of someone on a highway amongst speeding cars

The incredible moment the pilot landed the plane was caught on video by Thomas Lupski who was travelling behind the pilot at the time.

Footage shows the plane making its landing on Sunrise Highway in Yaphank, Long Island.

The pilot, Jim O'Donnell, said he had no choice but to land on the highway, avoiding shocked motorists in the process.

"It wasn't good, but here I am," he said in an interview with ABC News in America.

"No bent metal."

He was the only person on board and there were no reports of injuries.

People are praising him for his landing skills in a tough situation, including other pilots.