News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

WATCH: Plane landing among cars on busy highway

Yahoo7 /

A small plane has mircaculously made a safe emergency landing on a busy New York highway, surrounded by stunned drivers.

WATCH: Plane captured landing in front of someone on a highway amongst speeding cars

WATCH: Plane captured landing in front of someone on a highway amongst speeding cars

The incredible moment the pilot landed the plane was caught on video by Thomas Lupski who was travelling behind the pilot at the time.

Footage shows the plane making its landing on Sunrise Highway in Yaphank, Long Island.

The plane was seen coming closer towards the highway before landing. Source: YouTube / Thomas Lupski

The pilot, Jim O'Donnell, said he had no choice but to land on the highway, avoiding shocked motorists in the process.

"It wasn't good, but here I am," he said in an interview with ABC News in America.

"No bent metal."

He was the only person on board and there were no reports of injuries.

The pilot landed the plane safely. Source: YouTube / Thomas Lupski

People are praising him for his landing skills in a tough situation, including other pilots.

Back To Top