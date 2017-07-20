News

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify next week before Senate panel

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify on July 26 before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. and Manafort are expected to be questioned about allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

