WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thirty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026 under a U.S. Senate plan to repeal Obamacare without providing a replacement, the Congressional Budget Office reported on Wednesday.

32 million people lose insurance under U.S. Senate Obamacare repeal plan: CBO

The CBO estimated the number of uninsured would rise by 17 million next year alone if the Affordable Care Act were to be scratched without a new healthcare plan.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)