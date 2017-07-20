Fanning pulled from water after second shark scare in same spot

Champion surfer Mick Fanning has been pulled from the surf after a shark scare, exactly two years on from his close call at the same event in South Africa.

Fanning was in the water at the J-Bay Open when he was rushed away on a jet ski after a great white shark was spotted nearby.

The men's World Surf League quarter-final was suspended until it was deemed safe enough to go back into the water.

Later the Australian, who made world headlines in 2015 after footage emerged of a shark just metres away from him, was seen laughing off the second incident with local media.

The frightening predator, which appeared to be over two metres long, was spotted lurking about 600 metres from the surfers.

Two years ago to the day, Fanning famously punched the shark in a desperate effort to save his own life.

This time around he and fellow surfer Gabriel Medina were pulled from the water before the shark had an opportunity to get that close.

Commentators said "what a beauty" describing the shark and estimated it was eight to 10 feet long.

"Even bigger probably the same size as the jetski and the man on the back," the commentator said.

Jetskis rushed to get Fanning and fellow surfers out of the water.

Competition remained suspended as authorities chased the shark away.

Fanning was more concerned about his form though, he had not been having a successful day in the waves before the predator turned up.

"I was getting smoked! I was looking for a wave in anyway now I can catch a boat," Fanning said.

When competition resumed Medina went on to win the quarter-final over Fanning.

It was not the only shark at the competition this week, on Tuesday, a two-metre mako shark disrupted the competition, breaching out the back of the line-up.

Competition soon resumed at J-Bay, but that was a fight Fanning didn't win.

Newsbreak - July 20