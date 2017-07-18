Tourist badly injured after dragged by Italian train

Shocking footage shows a tourist dragged along a train platform while the driver was reportedly distracted having a snack.

WATCH: Tourist dragged along train platform as driver is 'distracted eating snack'

The short CCTV clip shows the commuter, believed to be a Belarus national visiting Italy’s capital Rome stepping into the carriage, but changing her mind at the last second.

As she steps out, the doors close behind her, trapping her small backpack inside the carriage.

The 43-year-old unnamed woman tries to pull free from her bag, but remains caught and is dragged along the platform.

Shocked onlookers try to help her, but are left helpless as the train builds speed, dragging the visitor with it.

The carriage disappears from shot, however local reports say commuters activated an emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt.

The driver was accused of being unaware the passenger was caught because he was eating a snack and failed to check his mirrors, according to Italian news reports.

The woman was reportedly taken to a local hospital where she remains in intensive care.

She is believed to have suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her lungs, arms and legs.