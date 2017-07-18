News

Trump urges U.S. Congress to repeal Obamacare

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans in Congress to repeal Obamacare and work on a healthcare plan that he said would draw Democratic support.

In a tweet following the loss of support for a Senate Republican bill, Trump said, "Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!"
Democrats have insisted that they will not cooperate with any Republican legislation that repeals President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law, but would work in a bipartisan way to improve it.


(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

