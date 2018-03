WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee announced their opposition on Monday to a revised Republican healthcare bill, delivering a serious blow to the legislation.

Two Republican senators join opposition to revised healthcare bill

"We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans," Moran said in a statement.





(Reporting by Richard Cowan)