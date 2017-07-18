Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar said it believed a media report citing U.S. officials had revealed the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbors.

"The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency," its government communication office said in a statement.

The report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place", it added.

The UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier on Monday that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country's involvement in any hack.



