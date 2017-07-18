German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry has taken notice of reports that the European Central Bank was considering a review of Deutsche Bank's <DBKGn.DE> two largest shareholders, a spokeswoman said on Monday, declining further comment.

A regulatory source told Reuters that the ECB, Europe's top banking regulator, may launch a so-called ownership control procedure to scrutinize both Qatar's royal family and China's HNA <0521.HK>, which each own just under 10 percent of the shares of Germany's flagship lender.

"We have taken notice of the reports," the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference. "I have nothing to add."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)