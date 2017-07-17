News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
One dead after Southwest jet engine failure: US official (clone 39924502)
One dead, woman 'partially sucked out of plane window' after engine explodes

'She was treasured': Family pays tribute to Sydney woman who was shot in the US

Yahoo7 News /

A "treasured and loved" Sydney woman shot by police in the US died in an alleyway in her pyjamas.

0418_0500_nat_fire
0:23

Sydney fire investigation
Girl has narrow escape after friend nearly pushes her into path of bus
1:23

Girl has narrow escape after friend nearly pushes her into path of bus
Leaked police disciplinary records posted amid privacy fight
1:10

Leaked police disciplinary records posted amid privacy fight
0417_1800_adl_driver
0:31

Driver avoids serious injury after being hit in police chase
0417_1800_syd_firebug
1:34

Police hunting southern Sydney firebug
0417_1800_syd_drinkdriver
1:34

Suspended drink driver gets booked after parking at police station
0417_1600_nat_bail
1:17

Man reports for bail, gets charged with drink driving
Under-pressure police officers racking up rest days amid 'crisis' claims
1:23

Under-pressure police officers racking up rest days amid 'crisis' claims
Controversial Arrest of Harvard Student Defended
1:41

Controversial Arrest of Harvard Student Defended
0417_0500_nat_weddingmaccas
1:15

McWedding feast
0417_sun_sydneyfc
0:33

Sydney FC fit and focused for tonight's Asian Champions League clash
Photos, audio related to 2014 'Slender Man' stabbing attack released
5:19

Photos, audio related to 2014 'Slender Man' stabbing attack released
 

Family and friends of Justine Damond, a Sydney-born meditation consultant, are outraged after she was shot in Minneapolis.

Julia Reed, a family friend, said Ms Damond, who was due to be married next month, would be "very missed by the family”.

"She was treasured and loved,” she said.

Ms Damond was due to be married next month. Source: 7 News

"We will really miss her.”

Seven News understands Ms Damond was standing in the alley, in her pyjamas, talking to police when she was shot.

That's after she called police about 11.30pm local time on Saturday to report a possible assault after she heard something suspicious in an alleyway at Washburn Avenue South.

Two officers responded and one of them shot a woman, according to a statement issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Seven News understands Ms Damond died in her pjs. Source: 7 News

But police did not have their body cameras turned on at the time.

The officers involved have been stood aside pending an independent investigation.

A candlelit vigil remains lit as an investigation, which could take months, begins.

Since the start of this year US police have shot dead 500 people.

Back To Top