Family releases chilling final photo taken by girl electrocuted by phone charger in bath

Police have highlighted the danger of using phone charges around baths by releasing the final photo sent by a teenage girl who electrocuted herself.

Fourteen-year-old Texas girl Madison Coe was electrocuted on July 9 after it's believed she either plugged in her phone, or grabbed it while it was charging via an extension lead while having a bath.

"There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that's what had happened," her emotional grandmother Donna O'Guinn told KCBD in Texas at the time.

Lovington Police have now released the final text message the teen sent before she died.

"When you use and (sic) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you're in the bath,” the test reads.

Madison also included a photo of the charger plugged into an extension cord with towels underneath to keep them dry as an extra precaution.

Her family hopes news of the tragedy will help educate others of the dangers of plugging in electrical appliances near water, and potentially prevent other deaths.

And her parents agreed to release the photo she took moments before she died in an effort to raise awareness.

"This is such a tragedy that doesn't need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging," Ms O'Guinn said.

Madison's cousin has since started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.