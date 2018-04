AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian state television reported a "terrorist explosion" north of the government-held coastal city of Latakia on Sunday and cited reports of casualties.

The blast took place in Ras Shamra, a town about 12 km (7 miles) north of the city, state television said. It gave no further details.

(This version of the story corrects the day to Sunday)



