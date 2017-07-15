News

Marching band treats Trump to 'Get Lucky' at Bastille parade

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - A French military band shared the spirit of trans-Atlantic co-operation during Donald Trump's visit to Paris on Friday by playing "Get Lucky", a collaboration between French electro-pop duo Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams.

Trump appeared unmoved by the jaunty song, played by musicians who marched left-and-right and even backwards in front of the presidential podium, while his host, French President Emmanuel Macron, seated next to him, smiled.
Earlier, soldiers of both countries marched down the Champs-Elysees together during annual Bastille Day celebrations, in a ceremony marking the friendship of the two nations.
Lightening the tone toward the end of the event, France's Republican Guard band followed "Get Lucky" with another Daft Punk hit, "One More Time".

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

