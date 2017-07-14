Woman's Airbnb cancelled by Trump supporter who told her 'One word says it all. Asian'

An Airbnb host who rejected a woman's booking based on the fact she is 'Asian' has been fined $6450 and told she must attend a course on Asian-American studies.

Dyne Suh was heartbroken after her Airbnb booking was cancelled just minutes before she was due to arrive at the venue, hosted by Tami Barker, because of her race.

"One word says it all. Asian," Barker allegedly wrote in a message to Suh.

Suh told her story in a YouTube video, telling of her heartbreak over the racist rejection.

"It stings that after living in the US for over 23 years, this is what happens,” she said in the video posted by Hashtag Re-Hash.

"No matter how well I treat others, it doesn’t matter. If you’re Asian, you’re less than human. People can treat you like trash.”

Barker allegedly wrote to Suh: "I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners" and "This is why we have Trump".

The host was fined under an agreement between Airbnb and California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) that lets the department examine hosts that have had discrimination complaints made against them.

This case marks the first time the landmark agreement has been used, The BBC reports.

Another message from Barker read: "I wouldn’t rent it to u if u were the last person on earth.”

According to the Guardian, a lawyer for Ms Barker said she regretted her behaviour, and that the DFEH’s action will hopefully be a "positive outcome out of an unfortunate incident”.

Suh said she is an American citizen and that "this is my home".

"I have been here since I was three years old, I'm an American."

Her and her friends were on their way to Big Bear in California.

"People thought 'oh well with the election of President Obama, racism is over in this county' - no, it still very much exists," Suh said.