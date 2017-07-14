Can you bee-lieve it? 35,000 bees found after honey starts dripping down unit walls

It's lucky this woman doesn't have a fear of bees after what she discovered in her walls and ceiling of her New York unit.

Woman's horrifying discovery after honey mysteriously started dripping down the walls

After noticing a strange, sticky substance leaking from her walls, it didn't take Cherisse Mulzac too long to realise that it was honey.

Mulzac says she started noticing bees in her unit about a year ago but thought nothing of it, until she saw the honey.

She called in a beekeeper after discovering the honey in order to investigate what was going on.

Not long later, 35,000 bees were found behind her walls and in her ceiling.

Footage captured shows pest controller Mickey Hegedus cutting a 4ft hole in the ceiling, revealing 35,000 bees that he believes had been there for about two years.

Hegedus also estimated around 27kg of honey was created by the bees, which Mulzac put in jars to keep.

"It was a big shock," Hegedus told the Metro.

"I think the bees would have been there for two years or so without her realising.

"I haven’t seen anything this big in a long time and I have never pulled them out with that much honey."

Mulzac said she couldn't believe it.

"The bees started coming. I came home from work and there were like six or seven dead bees on the floor," she said.

"You can still hear them buzzing, and there’s honey on the wall."

Hegedus transported the bees back to his home in Brooklyn where he keeps them in hives in his back garden.

"I had to be very careful that it didn’t just all come crashing out. It was a slow process – it took about six hours," Hegedus said.

"Cherisse kept most of [the honey]. I took a lot out and I kept around 20lbs for the bees because they needed some of it back."