Islamic State magazine names June attackers in Paris, Brussels

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attempted militant attacks in Europe last month.

The group's monthly online magazine Rumiyah, issued on Thursday, named Abu Maysun al-Faransi as the man who rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees on June 19.
The man, who was known to French security services, died in the incident and the Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism unit.
Rumiyah also named Usamah Zaryuh as the man who set off a small explosion at Brussels' central train station on June 21. The man was shot and killed by security forces.
There were no casualties in either attack.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Mark Heinrich)

