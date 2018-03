TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that the self-ruled island hopes China can show self-confidence and promote political reform, after Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo died of cancer.

Tsai made the comments in a statement on her Facebook page. China considers democratic Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be bought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.



