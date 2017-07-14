News

Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday in China after not being allowed to leave the country for treatment for cancer, as a "courageous fighter for civil rights and freedom of expression".

Merkel's spokesman also tweeted the chancellor as sending her deep condolences to the family of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Germany had on Wednesday urged China to allow him to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

