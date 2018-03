LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday declined to say how much longer she will remain in power after losing her parliamentary majority in last month's election.

"I still see there is a lot that we need to do we and as prime minister I want to get on with that job of changing people's lives for the better," May told BBC radio.







(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout)