'You're disgusting': Pregnant news anchor hits back at body shaming viewer

An American news anchor has told of how she was body-shamed by a viewer for wearing slightly tighter dresses while she's pregnant.

Laura Warren, who works for WRDW-TV in Augusta, used her blog Bump, Baby, and Breaking News to discuss a voicemail left by one show watcher.

She had hoped it was news tip. Instead she got a horrible message about her appearance.

"Please go to Target and buy some decent maternity clothes so you don't walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too tight outfits," the message says.

"Target's got a great line of maternity clothes in case you've never heard of such a thing. You're getting to where you're being disgusting on the TV."

Warren's response to the message was pure shock.

"Did she just call a pregnant person disgusting? What kind of...I am only at week 20 of this? Am I going to have to deal with this crap another 20 weeks," she said.

"Should I have my consultant or my boss call her and tell her tailored, form fitting clothes look way better on air than baggy ones, especially when pregnant? Is that a WOMAN who called me?!? Is she a MOTHER?!?!? The freaking nerve," she wote in a blog post titled 'Week 20: Sticks and stones'.

Warren couldn't figure out which outfits the person was talking about and added a series of photos from different days in the blog post.

She then discussed how she feels about the message and decided to focus on the positives.

"Why was I letting this one ridiculous, negative comment ruin my whole day? I've gotten dozens of compliments from viewers saying nice things about my pregnancy, why was this the one that stuck," she said.

She said she has no plans to change up her outfits.