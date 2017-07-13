WATCH: Moment young girl runs into police officer's arms after she was trapped in a stolen car

A television news helicopter has captured video of a three-year-old girl running into a US police officer's arms after the car she was sleeping in was stolen.

Three-year-old reunited with mother after being trapped in a stolen car

The girl's parents made a frantic call to emergency services after their car was taken from a Kansas petrol station.

The child was reunited with them after police located the girl and the car in the west of the city.

Police say the three-year-old was sleeping the back seat when the car was stolen, American program KSHB reports.

SkyTracker pilot Captain Gregg Bourdon and photographer James Moore found the car and the girl after they pointed their camera on it.

“We saw this oddball silver car sitting there unattended the door was open—my photographer James put the camera on it and put it on the backseat, sure enough there was a child in the back seat,” Bourdon told American TV.

“That’s when I got really excited and I kind of jumped out of my seat that's the girl that’s silver Focus that’s her check the license plate,” Moore said.

The reunion with the three-year-old girl was captured from 610 metres above.

“It doesn’t happen too often, we have this special ability that we’re one of the few helicopters in the city. We’re a real news helicopter and this is what we do. We don’t just do promotional stuff,” Bourdon said.

The girl was taken to hospital and was then reunited with her parents.

Police are still on the hunt for two suspects in connection with car theft.

One suspect is described as a woman with a dirty blonde ponytail, wearing a sleeveless blue shirt/dress/blouse.

Another is a man in a bright yellow shirt.

A manager inside the store at the petrol station said the man who owned the car realised it had been stolen a few minutes after being inside.

“He said, 'My car is stolen! I have my kid in the back sleeping'," cashier Ijaz Ahmad said.

“I felt nervous. He was nervous as well."

He said neither of the suspects seemed suspicious.

“They seemed normal,” he said.

“They seemed relaxed. I didn't see something different."

The officers began their desperate search just minutes after the emergency call. It was unknown if the suspects were armed.