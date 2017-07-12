Audio has captured the moment an Air Canada plane narrowly missed crashing into four passenger planes at San Francisco airport in what could have potentially been the largest disaster in aviation history.

'He flew right over us': Air Canada jet nearly lands on four planes at San Francisco airport

As four packed planes lined up on a taxiway preparing to depart San Francisco International Airport, an Air Canada aircraft from Toronto came straight towards them.

Just four minutes before midnight on Friday the pilot of the Airbus A320, carrying 135 passengers and five crew, checked if he was clear for landing.

"Tower control, I just want to confirm that - this is Air Canada 759, I can see some lights on the runway there, across the runway, can you confirm we're good to land?" the pilot asked.

Giving them the green light, tower control replied "Canada 759, confirmed to land on runway 28-Right, there is no one on 28-Right but you".

However the airborn plane wasn't lined up for 28-Right at all - it was on a collision course for Taxiway C.

"Where is this guy going? He's on the Taxiway," one pilot can be heard shouting.

Narrowly missing the first United Airlines plane where the shocked pilot can be heard yelling "he flew right over us!".

"Air Canada flew directly over us, another pilot said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating how the pilot of Flight AC759 inadvertently nearly caused possibly the biggest aviation disaster since the collision of two B747 planes in 1977 in Tenerife.

"An air traffic controller sent the Air Canada jet around," the FAA said.

"The plane made another approach and landed without incident."

The FAA is now investigating the distance between the Air Canada aircraft and the jets that were lined up on the taxiway.

In separate statements, both Air Canada and its pilots' union said they could not comment further since the incident is under investigation.