Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week: Republican leader

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would vote on a bill to roll back Obamacare next week and then move on to other legislative business.

"We're going to do health care next week," McConnell told reporters after a Senate Republican luncheon, adding that he hoped to have a fresh analysis of the legislation from the Congressional Budget Office at the beginning of next week.

(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

