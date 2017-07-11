News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's plea after baby dies 90 minutes after birth of rare form of dwarfism
Mother's plea after baby girl tragically dies 90 minutes after birth

U.N.'s de Mistura: Syrian Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution - RIA

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria's Kurds should not be ignored, and their representatives must be allowed to take part in drafting the country's new constitution, U.N. envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura told RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

U.N.'s de Mistura: Syrian Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution - RIA

U.N.'s de Mistura: Syrian Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution - RIA

The United Nations has hosted two sets of technical talks on the constitution with the various Syrian opposition groups, in Lausanne, in recent weeks, Western diplomats say.





(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Back To Top