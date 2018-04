WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said on Monday he would be happy to share what he knows with the Senate Intelligence Committee if it decides to look into a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during his father's campaign.

"Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know," he said on Twitter, after a Republican member of the committee said the panel should interview him.



(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)